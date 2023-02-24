Fire Guts Home East of Canyon Lakes in Kennewick

Fire guts home in Kennewick (Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael-with permission) Fire guts home in Kennewick (Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael-with permission) loading...

According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, the home cannot be lived in until extensive repairs are made.

Fire crews respond to large blaze Thursday evening.

Around 6:42 PM, Kennewick Fire Crews responded to a blaze at a home at 3930 South Cedar Street, a location about a mile east of the Canyon Lakes area.

Despite the first crew arriving in 9 minutes after the call, large flames were seen coming from the roof of the structure, along with massive amounts of smoke around the eves of the home.

Crews were able to beat down the fire, it was out within 23 minutes, said Michael via email. Firemen discovered a sizeable fire in the attic area of the home, but by pulling roof tiles and wood they were able to get water directly into the area.

They also spread numerous tarps on the lower floor to cover and project as many of the family's belongings as possible. Despite the rapid beatdown of the flames, the damage to the home is extensive, Michael said the family will not be able to reside there until significant repairs are made.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, but beleived to be unintentional. The homeowner indicated prior to the blaze a circuit breaker had tripped several times and been reset before the residents smelled smoke and were able to get out.

No injuries were reported from the incident.