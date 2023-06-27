Felony Theft Suspects Steal From Customer in Kennewick Store

Kennewick Police did not elaborate exactly what was taken but are searching to ID these two suspects.

Man, woman, steal another customer's property in a store

KPD did not say when the theft occurred but are looking to ID and locate this man and woman. They're accused of stealing another person's property in the Kennewick Walgreens at Highway 395 and Kennewick Ave.

According to WA state law, any kind of personal property theft is an automatic Class B Felony. According to Criminal Defense Lawyer.com:

"stealing a firearm or motor vehicle or taking property of any value directly from a person constitutes a class B felony."

Anyone who may have information about them, or knows who they are, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.