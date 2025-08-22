CBC, EWU Announce 4-Year-Degree, Education Collaboration

Wednesday, August 21st, Columbia Basin College and Eastern WA University announced a special partnership that will expand degree and education opportunities in Eastern WA.

CBC, EWU collaborate to expand access to four-year-degrees.

Their memorandum of understanding will expand access to four-year degrees and build on their collaboration to offer opportunities for students.

According to the CBC release:

"As part of the agreement, EWU will waive the $60 undergraduate admissions application fee (subject to annual change) for eligible DEWU students. The partnership also emphasizes supporting students in completing their associate’s degree at CBC before transferring to EWU, strengthening completion rates and ensuring a smooth transition."

The Destination Eastern Program and this memorandum will expand opportunities for students pursuing baccalaureate degrees after starting at CBC.

EWU President Dr. Shari McMahan said:

“Our community colleges play such a pivotal role in the larger educational ecosystem. EWU is proud to partner with our two-year institutions to provide students a positive path to baccalaureate success.”

CBC's President Dr. Rebekah Woods also said:

“This partnership is about reducing barriers to ensure students have the support they need to pursue their educational and career goals."