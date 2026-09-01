According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, the man is OK, other than some bruises and minor injuries.

Elderly Man Rolls His Side By Side ATV Down a Steep Hill

Last Friday (August 29) a family alerted authorities that an elderly male family member had taken his 4x4 side-by-side into Easton, but had not returned, and was long overdue. He had significant medical issues, and the family was concerned.

The search began with KCSO Rescue teams and others, and they started by checking area cameras to see if he could be located.

One Camera Registered a Hit

The KCSO says they saw an image of the man traveling on an area near town on Sparks Road about 4 PM, but a search of the area did not turn up anything. However, some fire crews reported seeing a vehicle matching that description heading up toward Easton Ridge, having gone past a fire road barricade.

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Authorities were able to finally locate him the next day, they found he'd driven up a steep difficult trail, rolled his side-by-side down a hill, and had spent the night trapped inside. When he heard the searchers callling for him, he was able to kick out the windows to escape, and was waiting by the trail when they arrived.

Other than a few minor injuries, he was OK. Why he was driving up toward the ridge past fire blockages is not known. He is now back with his family.