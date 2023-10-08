DUI Driver Ditches Destroyed Car, Suspect Drops Gun in Front of Richland Cops

Richland car vs. power pole RPD) Richland car vs. power pole RPD) loading...

Late Saturday night a pair of DUI incidents kept Richland Police busy.

One driver ditched destroyed car

2 Richland officers were riding in a patrol car on Stevens Drive near Williams Ave. when a car blew the intersection and nearly hit the police car. A quick traffic stop was initiated, and the driver arrested for DUI as well as other offenses. In addition, when a passenger got out of the right front seat, a loaded 9 MM pistol fell out of his waistband. He was discovered to be a felon in possession of a firearm and also arrested.

Then later that evening, officers discovered a badly damaged Dodge Challenger near the intersection of Saint Street and Stevens Drive. The car had slammed into a power pole, but the driver abandoned the car before officers arrived. Apparently they found evidence the driver had alcohol with them, likely consuming it behind the wheel.

The power pole crash knocked out electricity in the area, it was restored later in the evening.

The search for the second driver continues.