DUI Crash with Car, Tractor Near Othello Sends Drivers to Hospital

Investigators continue to look into a tractor vs. car crash that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Crash happened about 5 miles west of Othello

Adams County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the 2600 block of West Bench Road, west of Othello, for a report of a collision between this sedan and a farm tractor.

The ACSO did not release much information yet, but said both drivers were taken to area hospitals, but their conditions are not known. The ACSO said alcohol appears to be a factor, but did not elaborate which driver was believed to be impaired.

According to data from studies reported by Scientific Research, the fatality rates for farm vehicles (especially tractors) involved in accidents with passenger vehicles are five times higher for the farm driver.

The majority of serious tractor-related accidents are rollovers, most of which do not involve another vehicle.