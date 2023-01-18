Drunk Driver Nabbed After Driving in Oncoming Traffic on 240

DUI driver apprehended by Richland Police (RPD) DUI driver apprehended by Richland Police (RPD) loading...

A man is in the Benton County jail on DUI charges after a wild excursion Tuesday night.

The suspect was driving against oncoming traffic on Highway 240

Around 11:37 Tuesday night, Richland Police received a report of a pickup driving erratically and traveling the wrong way on the highway. A short time later, another call came in about a vehicle matching the same description that was swerving into oncoming traffic on Leslie Road.

Richland officers were able to pull over the wayward driver and quickly found the man was highly intoxicated. He was stopped near Leslie and Gage Boulevard.

Fortunately, he did not hit any other vehicles, and no one was hurt or forced dangerously off the road due to his actions.