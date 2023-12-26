Did WA AG Ferguson Use ‘Public’ Money for Gov. Campaign?

The distribution of money from a massive chicken and tuna price-fixing settlement has landed a complaint against WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

The complaint claims Ferguson is listed as the payer of the refunds

About 400,000 lower-income families in WA state will receive varying amounts in the form of a check from the WA State settlement against 19 companies. The lawsuit claimed they colluded to artificially raise, or fix, prices over a multi-year period.

The $40.6 million that will be distributed to WA state residents will be in checks of either $50 or $120, depending on their household income.

However, according to the complaint, by way of The Center Square, the checks being mailed list "Bob Ferguson" as the payer. A letter accompanies the check, and part of it reads:

"one of my top priorities is protecting consumers from fraud and deception. When corporations do not play by the rules, my team and I take action. I am returning the money to Washingtonians, like you, who were harmed by their illegal conduct."

The complaint says that is an illegal use of public money. It says Ferguson has committed a "blatant violation" of state campaign finance laws, by making it look like he is the payer, and including a letter touting his "virtues," since he is running for Governor.

The complaint letter says (in part):

"Bob Ferguson decided to send checks to hundreds of thousands or millions of lower-income people, giving them a portion of the settlement with chicken and tuna companies," the complaint states. "He put his names on the check as the payer, AND he attached a letter to the checks that is blatant and illegal campaigning with public funds." (via The Center Square).

The AG's office issued a statement saying when such refunds are distributed to citizens, it has been a long-standing practice the checks are signed off on by the AG, and letters are sent to explain where the money came from and why.

The Center Square reports if the State Ethics Boards finds this to be a violation, it could potentially cost Ferguson's campaign millions of dollars in fines.