Deputies Use Spike Strips to Halt Wild, Drunk Moses Lake RV Driver

It's not often we hear about a drunk driver in an RV.

Grant County Deputies, Moses Lake PD apprehend a driver

Around 3:20 AM Sunday morning, the Moses Lake Police Department and Grant County Deputies were called to Circle K at Stratford and Valley Road, about a dangerous RV driver.

Witnesses said the man driving the RV hit a parked car, was revving the RV's motor, and behaving strangely. The RV left the scene on Valley Road.

A GCSO Deputy located the RV on Valley Road, but the driver refused to pull over when the officer lit up his lights and began pursuit. Spike strips were laid on Airway Drive, flattening some of the vehicle's tires, but the driver continued to try to elude officers.

After swerving into and hitting a Moses Lake Police car, the driver then headed out onto Highway 17, where another set of spike strips finally disabled the RV to the point where it couldn't move anymore.

MLPD K-9 Chewbacca was with officers at the scene, and he 'challenged' the driver, identified as 67-year-old Richard D. Johnson of Moses Lake, and he quickly surrendered.

He's now in the Grant County jail facing multiple charges, including attempting to elude officers. The investigation continues.