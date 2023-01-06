A New Comet is Now Visible in Washington State

January could prove to be a sky-watcher's treat as NASA has announced that a newly discovered comet will soon be visible in the early morning sky across Washington state.

The comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was first sighted in March of 2022 when it was already inside the orbit of Jupiter. Currently the comet is in the constellation of Corona Borealis, though will soon transit into the Camelopardalis constellation and will continue to move northwest (by our perspective).

The comet has continued to brighten as it approaches Earth, though you'll most likely want to observe it with a good pair of binoculars, or a decent telescope.

Come January 12th, the comet will be around 100 million miles from Earth, though will get even closer (~26 million miles) by February 2nd. Though stargazers here in the northwest will want to take advantage of the next new moon on January 21st, as the closer the comet gets, the further south it will travel.

By early February the comet will be mostly viewable in the southern hemisphere.

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the comet has an earth-bound cycle of around 50,000 years. Meaning the last time humans set eyes on the celestial object was during the Upper Paleolithic period, during the early rise of homo sapiens and the decline of the last Neanderthals.

New images of C/2022 E3 (ZTF) show its coma glowing with a green hue with a long, but faint tail. Like other comets, it is believed to have formed around the beginning of our solar system, an estimated 4.6 billion years ago.

To date there have been roughly four thousand comets discovered in our solar system... and there are certainly more to be found.