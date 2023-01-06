Horse Heaven Wind Farm Envronmental Draft Released

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) has released its environmental impact statement about the proposed massive Horse Heaven Hills wind farm project.

Now, the public has until February 1st to respond and comment

The EIS (environmental impact statement) was first released just prior to Christmas and can be viewed by the public. Scout Energy is proposing putting upwards of 240 wind turbines, many of them expected to be the size of the Space Needle in Seattle, along a 50-plus mile stretch of the Horse Heaven Hills area.

Public opposition has been mostly negative, even the Benton County PUD and other government entities have not shown favor toward the project.

The plans were first unveiled in late 2020, and now the state's site evaluation council has plowed ahead and issued its EIS.

The EIS takes a comprehensive look, in the eyes of the site evaluation council, at how this project would affect the environment. If you wish to view it online, you can click here. The plan is also available for viewing at any public library in the Tri-Cities area. You will just need to ask to see the Horse Heaven Hills EIS plan from the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council.