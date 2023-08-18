Death Penalty Sought for West Richland Woman in Husband’s Murder

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez is officially facing four felony charges related to the murder of her ex-husband, a Microsoft executive who was gunned down in Florida last Frebruary.

Man was shot in broad daylight after he stopped to move an obstruction in a road

Gardner-Fernandez's ex-husband Jared Bridegan had just left his ex-wife's house in Jacksonville Beach, Florida on February 16th, 2022 when he stopped to move a tire that was sitting in the middle of the road. He had just dropped off his twin 9-year-old son and daughter at Gardner-Fernandez's home.

While he was attempting to move the tire, he was gunned down and left to die. Florida sources report his car was located with the hazard flashers still blinking, and his 2-year-old daughter with his second wife still in the back seat unharmed.

In January, 2023, 61-year-old Henry Tenon was arrested and said to be the triggerman in the crime. As part of his plea deal, he revealed information to prosecutors that resulted in the arrest of Gardner-Fernandez's second husband, Mario Fernandez-Saldana. Now, a Florida source says Mario Fernandez was the one who shot Bridegan.

Woman is now facing same charges, and death penalty

A grand jury indicted her on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder, and child abuse, and Duval County, Florida officials say they will file the necessary motions to ask for the death penalty in this case.

According to MyNorthwest.com, Gardner-Fernandez last summer denied any involvement in her husband's murder. Her divorce from her ex-husband had been very bitter and acrimonious, said sources. The death has been described by investigators as a "targeted ambush."

She will be extradited to Duval County to be formally arraigned on the charges.