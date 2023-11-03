Death of Man Found Near Granger Now a Homicide

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says the discovery of a deceased man near Toppenish and not far from Granger is now a homicide. This image is the area where the victim was located.

The man's body was found September 8th

The YCSO responded to a report of a dead body near the intersection of Tule and Plank Roads, about 3 miles southwest of Granger.

After an autopsy was performed, authorities were able to ID the man, 45-year-old Martin Baldemar Meraz from Outlook. His family had reported him missing at the end of August. He was identified using dental records.

Get our free mobile app

The autopsy revealed he died from a gunshot wound, and now the case is being investigated as a homicide. No other information has been released, anyone who may have details or tips, call the YCSO at (509) 574-2641.