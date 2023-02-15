Crashes Snarl Richland Traffic Tuesday Afternoon

Richland crashes (RPD) Richland crashes (RPD) loading...

Richland Police were busy Wednesday afternoon.

Two crashes cause traffic tie-ups

A two-vehicle injury accident occurred at the intersection area of Leslie Road and Canyon Avenue. No word on the condition of the occupants or drivers, but traffic was re-routed from the area for at least 45 minutes.

Then not that long afterward, another crash was reported at the intersection of Keene Road and Gage Boulevard. Traffic was also re-routed in that area as well. No word if any injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Officials remind drivers to not try to run yellow or red lights, and especially during busy traffic times, always be watching for other drivers--expect the unexpected.