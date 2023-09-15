Connell, West Richland Get State Infrastructure Funding

Connell and West Richland will be receiving some of the $220 million in infrastructure funding announced this week by the Washington State Department of Public Works.

 A total of 61 projects statewide will benefit

According to the Public Works Board (PWB) the criteria for awarding the funding included a mean household income  25 percent below the state average, A three-year average county-level unemployment rate 20% above the state’s average, an affordability index between 2 and 3 percent, and a Debt Service Coverage Ratio between 1.1% to 1.19%.

  Connell will receive $2 million dollars for a water project including pipe replacements, that project qualified as distressed.

West Richland will be receiving $3.3 million to replace its Water Well #3.  The funding is slated to be released this fall, with project to follow.

They are the only southeastern WA communities that received this funding.

