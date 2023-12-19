The incident happened Friday, December 15th, but College Place Police released the information this week.

A woman found unconscious on the floor in a bathroom

The College Place Police Department (CPPD was dispatched to 1250 SE Commercial Drive, which is the location of Comprehensive Healthcare-Waypoint, for a report of an unresponsive woman.

When they arrived around 12:50 PM, officers and EMS found the 34-year-old College Place woman, whom police said was an "employee," on the floor in a bathroom.

Despite efforts from police and EMS, the woman died at the scene, and could not be revived. During their efforts, officers noticed drug paraphernalia and drug residue at the scene, the residual chemicals tested positive for Fentanyl.

The woman's name has not been released. The CPPD said this is an important reminder of the dangers of drug abuse, and they provided information where persons struggling with abuse and addiction can receive quality, even life-saving help ion the Walla Walla-College Place area:

- Washington Recovery Help Line – 1-866-789-1511

- Comprehensive Healthcare Walla Walla – 1-509-524-2902

- Ideal Option Walla Walla – 1-844-464-3325

- Trilogy Recovery Community – 1-509-876-4525

- Serenity Point Counseling Services – 1-509-529-6036