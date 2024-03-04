Coastal Razor Clam Diggings Coming to WA This Week

The WA State Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced some limited razor clam digs coming this week.

Popular past time returns this week to WA coastlines

the DFW says beginning March 7th, Thursday, there will be a series of open digging windows for residents, but there are some limitations. According to DFW, these are the windows for the next 11 days:

"Afternoon and evening low tides (noon to midnight only):

March 7, Thursday, 4:15 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 8, Friday, 5:00 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 9, Saturday, 5:42 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 10, Sunday, 7:22 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 11, Monday, 8:00 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Morning/early afternoon (4 a.m. to 4 p.m. only) low tides from March 12-17:

March 12, Tuesday, 8:33 a.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks

March 13, Wednesday, 9:21 a.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks

March 14, Thursday, 10:12 a.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks

March 15, Friday, 11:08 a.m.; 0.1 feet; Copalis (Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival)

March 16, Saturday, 12:10 p.m.; 0.5 feet; Copalis (Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival)

March 17, Sunday, 1:23 p.m.; 0.9 feet; Mocrocks (Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival)"

Additional windows are tentatively being planned for later in March. and to find more information about razor clam digging, click here.