Car Theives Leave Red Bulls Behind, ‘Run’ from Stolen Vehicle

Stolen car recovery (BCSO)

Authorities say they'd been tracking this stolen car for some time

Sunday, Benton County Deputies were able to take possession of a vehicle they'd been tracking for some time.

This stolen car and its driver were able to elude authorities a few times, but then it was spotted leaving a gas station in Finley in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 27th.

The vehicle again sped off, but because Deputies were able to "flood the area" (according to the BCSO) the vehicle was soon found abandoned near 7th Ave. and Hawthorne Place, a short distance south of Eastgate Elementary school.

According to the BCSO:

"Unfortunately for the criminal they left their freshly purchased unopened Fig Apple flavored Red Bulls in the car. Lacking the wings provided by Red Bull the pair fled on foot."

Deputies plan to examine surveillance video from their gas station stop, and hopefully will be providing images of the suspect(s) soon.