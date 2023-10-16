Burglars Steal Rent Checks from Senior Living Center in Benton City

Senior living facility burglarized (GCSO) Senior living facility burglarized (GCSO) loading...

Very few specific details have been released, but the Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft from an assisted senior living center.

The Center in Benton City was burglarized over the weekend.

The BCSO says sometime Saturday or Sunday, a burglar, or multiple suspects, broke into a senior assisted living center in Benton City.

Investigators say the burglars stole the majority of the residents' rent checks, and several other personal items were taken. The BCSO did not specify the location, and a search of various types of senior living did not immediately turn up an address.

The image in our story was provided by the BCSO.

No word if the facility has video cameras or other related security. The BCSO says anyone who may have information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.