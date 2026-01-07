Benton Franklin Dispatch to Launch A.I.-Supported Non-Emergency Calls

SECOMM is the Southeast Communications Center, which is the 911 service for Benton and Franklin Counties. Now, non-emergency calls will be assisted by Artificial Intelligence.

A.I. will not be answering 911 or emergency calls

According to information from SECOMM:

"The A.I. system is designed to support dispatchers, not replace them. Emergency Communications Dispatchers remain fully responsible for decision-making, response coordination, and emergency handling. If a non-emergency call is identified as urgent or complex at any point, it is immediately transferred to a dispatcher."

With a target date of January 13th, SECOMM will begin to utilize an AI program called Aurelian to assist with general information calls, minor traffic concerns, crimes that have already committed and other general calls.

Officials say this new system will greatly free up 911 dispatchers to more quickly assist emergency callers and other significant issues. Callers should continue to call (509)-628-0333 for non-emergency requests. SECOMM officials said the goals of the new system are:

"Reduce wait times for callers

Keep emergency lines open for critical situations

Improve overall response efficiency

Support dispatcher workload and well-being"

The system can understand and perform with at least 14 languages, including of course English and Spanish. Similar agencies who have utilized this system have saved up to 3 hours per day for dispatchers, and 74 percent of non-emergency calls were able to be handled by the automation.