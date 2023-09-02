Benton Deputies Find Hit-And-Run Driver’s ID, Firearm in Abandoned Car After Crash

Area where driver abandoned car after hit and run (google street view) Area where driver abandoned car after hit and run (google street view) loading...

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies and other law enforcement agencies are on the search

Reckless driver sought after hit-and-run crash

Late Friday night into early Saturday, Benton County Deputies were searching for a driver who was seen driving recklessly on South Gum Street in Kennewick.

BCSO says the Deputy turned around and headed the other way but lost sight of the vehicle. However, a short time later, the car was located near the intersection of 4th and Gum, the driver had hit an unoccupied vehicle, then fled the scene.

The area where the vehicle was located is in our photo.

Inside the car, Deputies did find personal items belonging to, and apparently identifying the driver, as well as a stolen firearm.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies and other LE officers searched the area but the suspect was not located. Anyone who may have information about this incident, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.