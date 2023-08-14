Benton County D Violence Suspect Smothers, Pepper Sprays Victim

Location where suspect arrested (BCSO) Location where suspect arrested (BCSO) loading...

A suspect is in the Benton County jail after a shocking Domestic Violence incident in Benton County on Sunday.

Deputies catch the suspect trying to hide in a bunkhouse

Sunday afternoon, Benton County Deputies responded to a report of a Domestic Violence incident. Authorities did not release the location but said the suspect allegedly held the woman against her will, tried to keep her from breathing (smothering) then assaulted her with pepper spray.

He then barricaded himself inside a bunkhouse located on the property and refused to exit.

With help from K-9 Sable and the Tri-City SWAT Team, officers were able to enter, and the man was found trying to hide underneath various items in the bunkhouse closet. He was taken into custody without incident and is likely facing a wide range of charges.

No other information has yet been released by the BCSO.