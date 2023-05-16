Benton County Crash Sends 2 to Hospitals Early Tuesday

Benton County Crash Sends 2 to Hospitals Early Tuesday

BCSO

 

BCSO
loading...

An early morning crash Tuesday sent at least two people to area hospitals west of Benton City.

The crash involved an SUV and farm equipment

The crash appeared to involve a large tractor farm implement towing a tanker and somehow colliding with an SUV.

 

BCSO
loading...

No specific details were released by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, but the crash occurred near the intersection of District Line, north of Hanks Road, about five miles west of Benton City and north of I-82.

No word as to what led up to the crash, but the BCSO says both drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment. No update yet on their condition.

The crash snarled traffic on what can be a busy stretch of roads in the county.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Filed Under: benton city, crash
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA