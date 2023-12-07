Arrest Made in Major Kennewick Organized Retail Theft Ring

Kennewick Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect they say is at the forefront of an organized retail theft ring.

Man committed a trio of robberies-thefts in January and May

Kennewick Police said the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Luiz Armando Anguiano, and two other persons went into the Lowe's store on North Colorado on January 16th and stole at least $1,000 worth of power tools.

Then a week apart in May, the 9th and 16th, he entered two jewelry stores in the Columbia Center mall and stole items worth $6,000 and $8,500 respectively.

Kennewick Police said video evidence clearly showed he was the suspect, linking him to all the thefts.

Get our free mobile app

Wednesday, December 6th, investigators got a lead on his possible location in Pasco. The Metro Drug Task Force and Pasco investigators were able to locate and ID him, and he was captured without incident.

According to KPD:

"Armando had a felony arrest warrant, from a previous Fraud committed in Kennewick (KPD 22-085297). He was arrested for this warrant and for two counts of Theft 1st degree and Organized Retail Theft 1st degree. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on this warrant and these additional felony charges."

He is being looked at for other possible incidents, and there could be additional other arrests as well. The investigation continues.