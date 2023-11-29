Tuesday morning, Richland Police responded to Hanford High School in North Richland, for a report of a student allegedly delivering drugs on campus.

Officers found the suspect, they attended the school.

RPD did not specify where the information came from, but the Richland Police Student Resource Officer at Hanford was notified about the alleged delivery.

Get our free mobile app

The SRO and school officials contacted the student, and after a search of their backpack found the drugs and also a firearm. The student said RPD, was cooperative and they were arrested and removed without incident.

Police did not say if the incident caused the school to be locked down.

The investigation continues.