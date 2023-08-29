Another King County Tech Firm to Shut Down This Fall

Kirkland medical tech and research firm to close (google street view) Kirkland medical tech and research firm to close (google street view) loading...

On the heels of thousands of digital tech jobs being eliminated in the Seattle-King County area, now a leading medical research firm is closing.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. to close Resolution Bioscience this fall

According to a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notice (WARN) from Employment Security, 64 jobs will be phased out and the company will close.

Agilent, based out of Santa Clara, CA, and a couple of years ago bought Resolution in Kirkland, WA. The company specializes in DNA and genetic work for cancer research. Their work helped identify potential cancer cases in people as well as a number of other oncology-related platforms.

According to the Puget Sound Business Journal and other sources, Agilent felt Resolution would not become a profitable venture. Agilent lists having 18,000 employees in the US and worldwide, 64 will go away in Kirkland, beginning this fall.

It appears the frequency of the WARN alerts from ESD is increasing. WARN alerts began earlier this year after new legislation was passed requiring companies to notify the state of impending worker layoffs in advance, regardless of the cause (whether the company was closing or not). The bulk of the alerts have been due to businesses closing for good.

