Amityville, Dracula’s Castle Among 38 Most Haunted Places in World

As we celebrate Halloween, here's a look at the 38 most haunted buildings, homes, and locations in the world, as determined by Archtectural Digest.

Dracula's castle, Lizzie Borden's Home, and one in Portland

The homes and buildings are not listed in any order, just the 38 most haunted in the world. They include:

*The Pittock Mansion in Portland, OR. It was built in 1909 and overlooks the Willamette River, the owners, newspaper giants Henry Pittock and his wife Georgianne, died less than ten years later. The city of Portland bought it in 1964, and public tours ever since have turned up windows slamming mysterious movements, and other unexplainable events.

*Lizzie Borden's Home in Massachusetts. The 1892 murders of her parents in Fall River, Mass, are a legendary event. Now a bed and breakfast for the brave, the building features electrical surges, and various types of ghostly paranormal activity.

*The Cavalier, Virginia Beach Virginia. In June 1929, Adolph Coors, yes, the founder of Coors Beer, got up from a breakfast event, walked to his sixth-floor room, and jumped to his death. To this day, ghostly visions of his face and body have been seen, one couple a few years ago who held their wedding there claim his faint image is in their wedding photos.

*Dracula's Castle, Romania. Once the home of Vlad III, known as Vlad the Impaler, his shocking acts of violence and bloody behavior gave rise to the legend of Dracula, beginning with Brahm Stoker's book. Numerous documentaries have attempted to explore if Dracula was 'real.'

*The Island of the Dolls, Mexico. also known as Isla de las Muñecas, this creepy place began to grow its legend when the caretaker, Don Juan Santerra Berrera, found a young girl who had drowned in the water by the island. As a memorial, he strung up a doll in some trees. Over the years, hundreds of other dolls were placed there in tribute to girls who died too young. Now, they're said to be haunted, their eyes move, and they even talk to passers-by.

Numerous other locations include The Tower of London, The Fairmont Hotel in Calgary, Alberta, The Catacombs of Paris, and more. To see more of the list, click here.