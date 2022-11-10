Adams County to Send Inmates to Benton County Jail

Adams County Courthouse-jail (Google street view) Adams County Courthouse-jail (Google street view) loading...

Sometimes smaller jurisdictions find themselves with less resources than they need.

Benton County approves the deal with Adams County jail.

According to information released by the Benton County Commissioners, this week they approved a mutual aid deal with Adams County. According to the information released:

"Adams County has requested use of Benton County Jail for additional bed space for incarceration of Adams County inmates due to staffing shortages and limited jail bed availability in Adams County"

The agreement begins as of November 8th, 2022, and will expire on December 3st. 2024. It will be utilized by way of what's called an "as-needed" basis.

Get our free mobile app

According to Adams County data, the jail in Ritzville has room for 30 inmates. By comparison, the Benton County jail sees an average daily population of about 600 inmates, with a capacity of up to 800.