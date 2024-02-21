National Drug Dealer Gets Prison for Tri-City Drug Market Attempt

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A drug dealer with ties to criminal operations from Chicago to California will spend 11 years in Federal prison.

US Court in Richland sentences man

The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA announced Ruben Galvan-Trujillo pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

The DEA and other law enforcement agencies learned Trujillo was going to set up a drug trafficking ring in the Columbia Basin-Tri-Cities. Using a confidential informant authorities set up a meeting with him. According to the US Attorney's Office:

"The DEA used a confidential informant to contact Galvan-Trujillo and arrange a drug sale. In February of 2022, Galvan-Trujillo offered to sell 20 pounds of methamphetamine to the informant and arrange for delivery to Pasco, Washington. Per Galvan Trujillo, this was meant to be a test run to establish a drug distribution line to this District wherein his Drug Trafficking Organization would begin to send regular drug shipments in excess of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and other product. "

Following the meeting, Trujillo told the informant the drugs were on the way, and gave instructions on how much money was due, as well as where to deposit it. The drugs arrived a very sophisticated trap car (containing hidden compartments). Once enough evidence was obtained Federal agents swarmed in and made the arrest.

Trujillo will also face five years of supervised probation following his 11 years in Federal prison.