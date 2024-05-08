2 Suspects Nabbed After Moses Lake DV Firearm Incident

Two men, one from Kennewick, and one from Moses Lake are in jail after a domestic violence incident Monday.

Moses Lake Police called to an apartment

Around 8 AM Monday morning, MLPD Officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Broadway about a home invasion incident. At the scene, they contacted 27-year-old Damien Ray of Kennewick, who said he was visiting a lady friend when her ex entered the unit and threatened him with a gun. Ray said he just wanted to get his clothes from the apartment.

As they approached the door, they heard what sounded like a heated argument and located 28-year-old Daniel Gazca of Moses Lake inside. He was arrested, and the woman said she had been pistol-whipped several times. Her injuries were consistent with that claim, said Officers.

She believed the gun belonged to Gazca but he must have left it there when he moved out several months ago. Then, the story got even stranger.

Monday night, MLPD saw a social media picture posted by Ray, posing with the same firearm used in the assault on the woman. Ray was then located, and arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.