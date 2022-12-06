2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead.

Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake

Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.

Two people in the car were confirmed dead at the scene, and the five people riding in the truck were sent to Quincy Valley Medical Center, Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata, and Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake.

A semi-truck swerved off the road into a ditch to avoid the collision but that driver was not hurt.

Get our free mobile app

The GCSO has crash investigators working the area, no word yet as to what led to the crash.