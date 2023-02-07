13th District Legislators Plan Virtual Town Hall February 8th
Thursday, February 8th, the legislators from the 13th District will be holding a webinar town hall for their citizens. The 13th includes most of Lincoln, Grant, and Kittitas Counties.
Webinar open to citizens to register
Senator Judy Warnick and House Reps Tom Dent and Alex Ybarra (all GOP) will be part of the town hall from 6-7 PM. Citizens are invited to register to participate and will hear updates on what's happening in the legislative session.
Citizens will also have the opportunity to ask questions and voice opinions as well.
This is for citizens from Moses Lake, to Royal City, Ellensburg, and Naches and areas in between.
To register for the event, click here. The sign-up process appears to be rather easy and will give citizens an opportunity to participate.
