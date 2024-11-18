102 MPH DUI Driver Plows Car Through Vineyard North of Pasco

A male driver is in the Franklin County jail after a Saturday night crash north of Pasco.

The driver led Deputies on a 102 MPH chase

A Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy was conducting speed checks Saturday night on Taylor Flats Road near Honeysuckle Road, an area known for speeding drivers.

He clocked this blue vehicle at 102 MPH, but after giving chase the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.

However, a short time later, about ten miles northwest of Pasco near Sagemoor and Birch Roads, Deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle sitting in a homeowner's yard, and it was badly damaged. The location is just across the Columbia River from Richland.

The Deputies saw a young man climb out of the car and flee the scene on foot. Apparently, the suspect had failed to negotiate a curve and crashed through vineyard. According to the FCSO:

"Deputies set up containment and requested assistance from the Pasco Police Department, which responded with a drone and K-9 unit. Before these resources were deployed, a Franklin County Sergeant located the suspect and took him into custody without further incident."

DUI crash (FCSO) DUI crash (FCSO) loading...

The suspect is now facing a long list of charges, including:

Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle

Get our free mobile app

The investigation into the incident continues. The suspect's name and age were not released.