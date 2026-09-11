Washington State Patrol Just Graduated 62 Brand New Troopers

The Washington State Patrol added 62 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks yesterday (Thursday), and one award was especially emotional.

The 122nd Trooper Basic Training Class and 6th Trooper Lateral Training Class graduation ceremony was held at the state Capitol Rotunda in Olympia.

Washington State Supreme Court Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis swore in the new troopers as the rotunda filled with applause from family, friends, and colleagues.

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What does it take to become a Washington State Patrol trooper? It takes more than 1,400 hours of rigorous training before they ever work the roads alone.

What These Troopers Did Before They Graduated

The 122nd Basic Training Class did not just sit in classrooms for six months. The training ended with a two-month coaching trip where cadets worked real roads alongside field training officers.

The class collectively made 10,064 driver contacts, responded to 3,367 calls for service, removed 561 impaired drivers from Washington roadways, and completed 924 collision investigations. All of this happened within two months, while cadets were still in training.

That is real law enforcement work, making Washington roads safer before these troopers even received their commission cards.

Several New Troopers Awarded for Excellence

WSP Academy Captain Kyle W. Smith recognized several standout graduates during the ceremony.

Trooper Mark V. Mantay earned both the Top Academic Award, renamed in honor of fallen Trooper Christopher Gadd, and the Top Control Tactics Award.

Trooper Madeline K. Britt received the Top Overall Cadet Award for demonstrating courage and unwavering dedication across every aspect of training.

Trooper Alexander W. Garst earned both the Top Physical Fitness Award and the Core Values Award.

The Core Values Award was an Emotional Moment

The Core Values Award is an anonymous vote by classmates who best exemplified leadership, integrity, and earning public trust.

The Core Values Award was presented in honor of Trooper Tara Marysa-Guting, who died in the line of duty on December 19, 2025.

Her husband, Tim Guting, presented the award to Trooper Garst.

You can watch the graduation by clicking here.

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