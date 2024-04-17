Washington State Turns Orange Today to Honor DOT Workers

It is National Work Zone Awareness Week! Go orange!

X @GovInslee X @GovInslee loading...

Washington State Departments Honor Nation Work Zone Awareness Week

Many different agencies and departments from Washington State today are going "orange" to honor National Work Zone Awareness Week. This year has been extremely dangerous for work zone crews in Washington State with a sharp rise in accidents incidents for 2024. So many have happened since the start of the year, the worst 24-hour period involved 4 different crews being struck. Similar to when the Baltimore Bridge was destroyed, WSDOT changed the color of the 520 Bridge to orange for the evenings to honor National Work Zone Awareness.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington Governor Jay Inslee Gets Into the Spirit of Orange

Governor Jay Inslee got into the spirit of honoring National Work Zone Awareness Week, not only by wearing a bright orange tie but by also visiting some of the workers who risk their lives every day in WSDOT work zones. The Governor posted on his X social media page "National Go Orange Day honors the heroes working on our state’s transportation system. Road crews are spouses, parents, and siblings – and all deserve to go home at the end of their shift. Please wear orange today for awareness of @WSDOT and all road crews. #Orange4Safety #NWZAW" Make sure you get into the spirit and honor WSDOT work zone employees by slowing down and moving over EVERY TIME you drive by a work zone. Both the Washington State Department of Transportation workers and their families will thank you for it!