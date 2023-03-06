Not Doing THIS in Washington State Next Weekend Will Cost You Big
Police Patrols in Washington State This Weekend
Washington State police have issued a warning for emphasis patrols this weekend, so make you do NOT do this!
Washington State Patrol Issues Warning
The Washington State Patrol issued a press release warning for emphasis patrols this weekend as they partner up with the WSDOT, the Towing and Recovery Association, and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission on a campaign.
The emphasis is on Washington State law RCW 46.61.212. They will soon be writing tickets in locations around Washington State and the complete schedule is posted below by county.
Police Are Looking For These Things Starting This Weekend
The emphasis patrols this weekend are a start of a 2-month-long campaign in Washington State to teach drivers to move over and slow down in work zones.
The Washington State law says "motorists approaching an emergency zone or a work zone are required to move over one lane if possible or slow down by 10 mph below the posted speed limit" according to the Washington State Patrol press release.
They will be looking specifically for those things at different locations around Washington State. Want to know where and when?.
Schedule of Washington State Patrol Move-Over & Slow-Down Locations
The schedule starts this weekend on Friday, March 10th in Pierce County and continues almost daily at different locations over Washington State. What can you be fined if your pulled over and given a ticket? The fines can be steep.
Fines for RCW 46.61.212
If you're found guilty of RCW 46.61.212 Emergency or work zones—Approaching—Penalty—Violation, you are guilty of a gross misdemeanor.
The law says "every person convicted of a gross misdemeanor defined in Title 9A RCW shall be punished by imprisonment in the county jail for a maximum term fixed by the court of up to three hundred sixty-four days, or by a fine in an amount fixed by the court of not more than five thousand dollars, or by both such imprisonment and fine."
Day 1
District 1 - Thurston, and Pierce Counties. Trooper Rob Reyer
Day 2
District 5 - Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, and Skamania Counties. Trooper Will Finn
Day 3
District 2 - King County. Trooper Rick Johnson
Day 4
District 7 - Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom Counties. Trooper Kelsy Harding
Day 5
District 8 - Clallam, Greys Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific, and Wahkiakum Counties. Trooper Katherine Weatherwax
Day 6
District 3 - Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Walla Walla, and Yakima Counties. Trooper Chris Thorson
Day 7
District 4 - Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, and Whitman Counties. Trooper Ryan Senger
Day 7
District 6 - Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, and Okanogan Counties. Trooper Collin Cumaravel