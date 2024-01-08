Washington State Blizzard Warning: 65mph Wind & 3 Feet of Snow

The forecast for this storm keeps getting stronger as it approaches and now is elevated to a blizzard warning.

Washington State Blizzard Warning This Week

You probably have heard that Washington State is finally getting hit with winter this week with the first of two large storms hitting Monday evening and another at the end of the week. Now the forecast for the first storm has increased with the National Weather Service issuing a blizzard warning for the Cascade Mountain Passes with warnings of 65-mile-per-hour winds and up to 36 inches of snow within 2 days. This large and dangerous storm is expected to now affect 5 main mountain passes in Washington with low visibility, deep snowfall, and drifting snow. This storm will all but halt all travel across the state with impacts to both the Cascade and Rocky mountain passes.

Washington State Blizzard Travel Danger: When & Where

Monday starts with a "Winter Storm Warning", expecting up to 12 inches of snow and 50 mph gusts in the Cascade Mountain passes. The winter storm warning is expected to hit Monday morning with light snow and increasing intensity until Tuesday morning when the warning is elevated to a blizzard. The official blizzard warning starts Tuesday, January 9, 2023, at 4 am in the Cascade Mountains and lasts until 10 am Wednesday with another 8-24 inches of snow expected and 65 mph wind gusts. The National Weather Service is warning that travel will be very "difficult to impossible" with severe blowing snow and visibility less than one-quarter mile. Strong winds will also blow down trees and could cause structural damage or other dangers with flying debris.

Washington State Travel During Blizzard: Only for Emergencies

During the blizzard warning, the National Weather Service recommends keeping travel only in case of emergencies through the mountain passes. If you must travel through the Washington State mountain passes, the National Weather Service recommends you carry a winter travel emergency kit and travel with a fully repaired and winter-capable vehicle. If you get stuck in the snow or stranded, they say to make sure you stay in your car and with your vehicle until help arrives. If you are not sure what to include in a winter travel emergency kit, a helpful list of cheap and accessible items is listed below.

