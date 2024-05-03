Washington Sport Ticket Prices Rank Near the Top: Except One Team

As an average, Washington State ranks as the 9th most expensive state to purchase pro sports tickets, except for one Seattle team which is the cheapest in the entire USA. Guess which one that is!

Washington Ranks 9th Most Expensive for Pro Sports Tickets

Do you attend any games of the professional sports teams that reside in Washington State? There are a few more options than there were in the past with 4 total pro sports teams mentioned in the study: the Seahawks, the Mariners, the Kraken, and the Sounders. The average ticket price for the 4 pro sports listed was $175 per ticket, the 9th highest in the USA. One interesting fact is Washington still ranks that high nationally after having the cheapest ticket prices in one sports category.

NFL Pro Football Ranks #1 in Ticket Prices

I think it is no surprise that NFL tickets have the highest cost of any sport. In Seattle, the average ticket price for Seattle Seahawks games according to the study is $406, right behind Kansas City ($419), Foxborough ($516), and Las Vegas ($938). I will admit I am a season ticket holder and luckily only pay just under $200 per game for the lower bowl. Most people have to buy what is sold second-hand on ticket websites like StubHub with drastically increased ticket prices. Washington also ranks 7th for NHL hockey ticket prices with an overage of $142 per ticket. The Seattle Kraken has been very popular in the first 3 seasons and prices will most likely stay high for a while.

The Washington State Pro Team with the Cheapest Tickets in the USA is?

Well, I will tell you it is not the Seattle Sounders, and that only leaves one last professional sports team in Washington on the list, the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners not only hold the all-time longest record for a pro sports team to never even play for a championship, but they also have the cheapest seats in the country. The Mariners rank dead last for expensive tickets at only $46 per seat. T-Moble Stadium is also a nice place to catch a game with cheap and plentiful food options. With the season just starting, this is the perfect time to grab tickets to a few Mariners games this season before they get hot again and prices shoot up.

Football: $406

Baseball: $46

Ice hockey: $142

Soccer: $81