Slick Fall Wet Washington Roads Are a Great Reminder to Slow Down

It is that time of year again when the rain returns, and every wet morning, drivers who forget are caught sliding off the road.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently shared a reminder that is worth repeating every fall. Wet weather driving in Washington State requires a different mindset than in the summer.

Simple Wet Weather Tips That Make a Big Difference

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a post from NHTSA that includes a photo of five quick but crucial tips, and honestly, they are the basic tips that save lives.

1- Leave early and give yourself more time. Rushing in the rain rarely ends well.

2- Increase your following distance. Wet roads mean longer stopping times, and tailgating just makes things worse.

3- Go easy on the gas and brakes. Gentle pressure helps avoid losing control, hydroplaning, or sudden skids.

4- Lights on. It is not just about seeing yourself, it is about being seen.

5- No cruise control. It might sound harmless, but on slick pavement, cruise control can cause a loss of traction before you even realize it.

Another Important Tip: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”

Flooding can happen fast this time of year, especially during sudden downpours. If you come across standing water, do not risk crossing it for multiple reasons. It takes only a few inches of fast-moving water to sweep a car away downstream. Even if it looks like you can cross easily, instead, find another way around the flooded area.

Fall has once again hit Washington State, and remembering a few of these life-saving tips can go a long way toward getting everyone home safely.

