These 8 Washington & Oregon Small Businesses Named America’s Best

Out of over 33 million local small businesses in the United States, these 8 were named as some of the 70 best in the country.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Names America’s Top Small Businesses

Every year the U.S. Chamber of Commerce releases a list of small businesses that "celebrates the pioneers of innovation, entrepreneurship, and community engagement" to identify America’s Top Small Businesses. It is widely known that small businesses are the real drivers of the U.S. economy and the businesses highlighted on the list stand above the rest in both innovation and community engagement. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce website, all small businesses entered for consideration were ranked on multiple factors including: "business growth, ability to overcome challenges, innovative strategies for success, and community engagement".

8 Northwest Businesses Awarded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce