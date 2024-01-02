Is This Historic Washington State Fast-Food Now Too Expensive?

This original Northwest fast-food spot that I have loved eating at since I was a kid might now be too expensive.

Is This Northwest Favorite & Original Burger Restaurant Too Pricey?

I grew up in Spokane, Washington in the 1970s and 1980s. One of my favorite places we used to eat as a kid was a Northwest original burger business created in 1953. A man named Robert Robert Zuber opened the very first location in Kennewick, Washington, and eventually spread all over the Northwest. This kind of local burger spot is for people who prefer something other than McDonald's or Burger King. I think the food just tastes better, with huge portions, "real" potato fries, and amazing milkshakes. Most of the time my family and I stop there when we are driving through Ritzville on road trips or if we happen to be near Columbia Drive in Kennewick. I usually eat there between 5 and 10 times a year but have never really paid close attention to the price until the other day. I just about choked on my milkshake when I saw my receipt and now I am not sure I can afford to eat there anymore.

Swell But Expensive: A Double Bacon Burger, Fries, & Large Milkshake = $30

I don't always get the bigger bacon burger, but I was hungry after hosting a late event and was driving by. I ordered a double bacon burger, fries, a large vanilla milkshake, and the total came to just under $30! At first, I couldn't believe the cost, but when I asked my wife about the price she said she realized the same thing a while ago and hardly ever stops to eat there anymore. If you haven't realized by now, I am talking about Zip's Drive-In. Zip's Drive-In still has locations in Kennewick, Richland, Ritzville, Moscow, Spokane, Colfax, Deer Park, Chewela, Sandpoint, Coeur d’Alene, and a few other small spots in Washington and Oregon. I get that inflation has made prices jump but paying $30 for one burger, fires, and a shake is just not in my budget and honestly, it makes me sad. Maybe I can still go on a very limited basis, but why eat a $30 burger when I can order a steak for the same price? I imagine many people, even big fans of Zip's, feel the same way and I hope it doesn't lead to this historic Northwest original going out of business.