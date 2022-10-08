12-Year-Old Hurt After Crash in Grant County

(Lakeview, WA) -- A 12-year-old was hurt Friday night after their bicycle collided with a car in Lakeview. This happened off Grant Street Northwest and Ephrata Ave Northwest. Grant County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene and found the child was southbound on Ephrata when the bike collided with the side of a westbound Subaru Forester. First units arrived on scene within three minutes.

The child was treated at the scene and then flown to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The driver of the SUV was not injured.