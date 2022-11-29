Washington Apples Are More Important Than You Realize

I remember before I moved to Washington, my uncle would always bring a special gift when he visited us in Iowa; a box of Washington Apples. He had worked for one of the big produce companies in the Tri-Cities and knew how much I loved Golden Delicious apples.

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash loading...

It's just one of those things I've sort of taken for granted since I've lived in Washington. We have easy access to the freshest apples in the country. Don't believe me? Check out these fast facts about Washington's most famous crop.

No matter where you live in the United States, the chances you'll end up buying Washington Apples are astronomically high. Even though I've never hand-picked a bushel of apples myself, it's kinda cool knowing how much of the world Washington feeds. I knew that apples were a big deal but I had no idea that the global impact was as much as it is.