Walla Walla Unveils Largest Electric School Bus Fleet in Washington

Walla Walla Public Schools is taking a major step toward cleaner, more sustainable transportation.

Get our free mobile app

On Monday, June 9, the Walla Walla School District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official launch of its new electric school bus fleet, the largest of its kind in Washington state.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

$4.7 Million in Grants Fueled Walla Walla Schools' Green Transition

The district’s new fleet was made possible through a combination of grant funding of $3.7 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and $1 million from the Washington State Department of Ecology.

The investment supported efforts to modernize student transportation and significantly reduce the carbon footprint. The new fleet consists of 18 electric buses, and six of those are equipped with special wheelchair lifts.

District officials report that each electric bus could save around $4,000 a year in fuel costs compared to the old traditional diesel models.

When is the Walla Walla Schools Electric Bus Ribbon Cutting?

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new bus fleet is next Monday, June 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in the Southeast Washington Transportation Cooperative. The address is 1162 Entley Street in Walla Walla, Washington.

Get our free mobile app

You can tour the new buses and learn about the school district’s clean transportation initiative. If you're lucky, you might even be able to take a short ride on one of the new electric vehicles.

“We hope you’ll join us in celebrating this milestone in sustainable student transportation,” said Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith. “Thank you for your continued support of Walla Walla Public Schools.”