An officer working for the motorcade during Vice President Harris's visit last Tuesday is in critical condition after being injured in a serious crash and falling over 60 feet.

Police Officer in Critical Condition After Vice President's Seattle Visit

On Tuesday afternoon during the visit from the US Vice President, an officer working with the motorcade was involved in an accident. The motorcycle officer from the Bellevue Police Department, now identified as 39-year-old Kevin Bereta, was thrown from his bike at the on-ramp near S. Michigan Street, falling nearly 60 feet, and then landed in the lanes of I-5 below. Officer Bereta sustained multiple serious injuries and is currently in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The Accident is Under Investigation by Washington State Patrol

After the accident, Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly called Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley to ask about the condition of the officer. Chief Wendell says in a press release about the accident that the Vice President wanted to "express her concern for him and his family". Officer Kevin Bereta has been a member of the Bellevue Police Department since joining in 2018 and then was switched to a motorcycle officer for the Traffic Division in 2020. Officer Bereta is currently in intensive care at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington. This is a developing story and we will update any information about officer Kevin Bereta when it is released.

