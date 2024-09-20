[VIDEO] UPS Driver’s Calm Reaction Captured in Bellevue Crash

Watch the UPS driver closely in this crash video and tell me you could be as calm.

Calm and Collected: UPS Driver’s Poise During Accident Captured on Video

In a shocking display of professionalism, a UPS driver is getting noticed after a recent accident in Bellevue, Washington. Footage released by the Bellevue Police Department shows the UPS delivery driver maintaining his composure despite a dramatic collision that unfolded on September 18, around 11:35 a.m. at the intersection of 155th Ave SE and SE 60th.

The video begins with the UPS truck parked in front of a home on a hill, the driver safely positioned in the driveway with a package in hand. Suddenly, you can hear the sound of screeching tires, signaling an impending collision. A red truck towing a trailer suddenly enters into view, losing control on the wet road before slamming into the back of a parked UPS vehicle.

Remarkably, among the chaos, the UPS driver exhibits remarkable calm. After the impact, he continues with his task, delivering the package, almost as if nothing happened. With a firm knock on the door, he completes his delivery before turning his attention to the driver of the red truck, who you can not see from the video. It ends before the delivery driver gets to the trucks. The UPS driver's unique response shows the driver’s commitment to his job and his ability to remain composed under pressure.

The Bellevue Police Department, who shared the video on social media with the caption, “Special delivery!” noted that fortunately, no injuries resulted from the incident. They also took the opportunity to remind residents about road safety, emphasizing the importance of not overloading vehicles, especially in adverse weather conditions. See the entire released video directly below.