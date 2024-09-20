Meet Sports...Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is a charming spayed female tabby named Sports, who is just over two years old. You might be wondering about her unique name. The staff at the shelter doesn't know the names of any animals that come in with out tags or microchips, so the shelter has to provide one.

TCAS Sports/TCAS

Each week, the staff chooses a theme to name the shelter animals, and after you hear more you’ll understand how Sports fits very well with her name. She arrived at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS) on July 23rd, after being found near N 11th Avenue in Pasco.

Sports arrived with her five adorable kittens—Basketball, Soccer, Tennis, Baseball, and Lacrosse—all of whom were battling ringworm upon arrival. For those who may not know, ringworm is a fungal infection that can spread between cats and even to humans, which is why it’s classified as zoonotic . The duration of treatment can vary for each cat, depending on the extent of the infection.

Thankfully, Sports responded well and was ready for adoption in less than two weeks after receiving her oral and topical medications. While one of her kittens is still undergoing treatment, two have already found their forever homes, leaving Sports and two of her kittens still looking for loving families to adopt them.

Sports, Baseball, & Basketball/ TCAS/Canva

Sports has such an easygoing and affectionate nature. Her stunning markings are a true testament to her beauty. She is more than willing to wear a harness (as you can see in some of the photos), showcasing her potential as an adventure cat! Despite the hustle and bustle of the shelter, Sports was keeping staff members company at their desks, proving she’s as calm as a cat sunning on a window sill. She also absolutely adores toys and loves to play!

Sports/TCAS

If You Are Interested in Adopting Sports or Any Of Her Kittens

One of Sports' kittens is still undergoing treatment for ringworm and isn't quite ready for adoption at this time. Adoption fees at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter are still just $50, which includes spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and microchipping. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM, and no appointment is necessary to meet any of the fabulous felines or friendly dogs.

Enjoy more photos of Sports, and her kittens, in the gallery below!