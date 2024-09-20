Kennewick Man Arrested After Domestic Violence Incident Sparks SWAT Standoff

In Kennewick last night, there was a domestic assault in the 3800 block of S Newport St, where 34-year-old Jesse Silva was identified as the suspect in a domestic violence case. After learning of Silva's prior felony convictions in California for dangerous crimes and his possible access to firearms, officers determined there was probable cause for his arrest. He was last seen running into a residence, though it was unclear if he remained inside.

Get our free mobile app

SWAT Standoff

Officers utilized several resources during the incident, including the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, Kennewick PD K9 Ivan, drones, and other tools. Upon safely clearing the residence, they discovered Silva had likely fled through the back when officers arrived. However, a sharp-eyed SWAT officer later spotted Silva walking nearby, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Assault and Domestic Violence

Jesse Silva was booked into Benton County Jail for assault and domestic violence. Fortunately, no one involved was injured, thanks to the tools and resources available to the patrol officers.

Washington State Law

Kennewick Police posted this story on their Facebook page and offered this reminder: under Washington state law (RCW 10.99.030 and RCW 10.31.100), police officers must make mandatory arrests in domestic violence cases when certain criteria are met, often to protect victims. For assistance in domestic violence situations, visit https://dvsbf.org, or call the non-emergency number, 509-628-0333, to speak with an officer.

6 Weapons That Are Highly Illegal To Own in Washington State We had a few of these as kids, now you'll go to jail for them in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals