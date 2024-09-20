Discover The Best BBQ Spots In PNW As Recognized By Texas Monthly
Alright BBQ fans, it's that time again for me to turn you on to some more killer PNW BBQ. This time, we are following the river down to Portland, where 3 BBQ spots are hailed as top places for some serious OG Texas BBQ.
Texas Monthly's barbecue editor, Daniel Vaughn, gave well-deserved recognition to some standout spots in Portland and Hood River.
Here’s a quick recap of the three Oregon restaurants that made his top 53 list:
Grasslands Barbecue
Grasslands Barbecue in Hood River was praised for its brisket, which Vaughn says could easily hold its own in Texas. Their chile and cheddar sausage also made an impression, along with freshly prepared side dishes like mac and cheese and Tex-Mex slaw.
Bark City BBQ
Bark City BBQ in Portland's Woodstock neighborhood earned a shout-out for its return to the city after a brief stint in Arizona. Vaughn highlighted its “thick, fatty” brisket slices and perfectly seasoned ribs.
Matt’s BBQ
Matt’s BBQ in Portland’s Prost! Marketplace is known for its pork belly burnt ends, pulled pork, and jalapeño cheddar sausage. The brisket and pork ribs, however, were Vaughn’s top recommendations.
BIG DEAL
Now, if you are a BBQ hound like me, you know you can take this man Daniel Vaughn’s words to the bank! Texas Monthly has been making and breaking BBQ restaurants since the beginning. It’s what made Kerlin BBQ world-famous, Franklin a star, and made Tootsie the beloved queen of BBQ and Pitmasters honorary grandma nationwide.
The fact that Vaughn praised these spots is a pretty big deal and a huge win for PNW BBQ.
LOOK: Best Counties To Retire to in Washington
Gallery Credit: Stacker