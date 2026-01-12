Towering 25-Pallet High Traffic Stop Turned Heads on I-405

A truck with a towering, mostly unsecured load was easy to find for the Washington State Patrol driving on I-405 in Renton.

To me, the oversized load looks more like a game of Jenga than something you should see on the highway. The back of the truck was stacked with pallets 25 high, towering well above the bed, and only minimal straps were visible. Trooper Rick Johnson stopped the driver, and he is using the situation as a teachable moment for everyone watching online.

Obviously, This Oversized Load is a Problem

After pulling over the roving tower, the Washington State Patrol says the driver was cited for an unsecured load and for not having insurance. The truck was not allowed to leave until another vehicle arrived at the scene to take half of the pallets. This was a combination of a strap issue and a height issue, making the load very unsafe. After splitting the 25-pallet high load, both trucks were allowed to leave.

Even a properly strapped load can become dangerous if it’s too tall, shifts while driving, or exceeds what the vehicle can safely carry. If you have ever had to dodge something flying off a truck at highway speeds suddenly, you know how dangerous it can be. Falling cargo is not just dangerous for the driver, but also puts everyone behind them at risk.

Washington State Fines for Unsecured Loads

In Washington, the consequences for an unsecured load can add up quickly. A standard citation typically runs around $230, but the penalties increase sharply if cargo actually falls onto the roadway. Under RCW 46.61.655, strengthened by what’s known as “Maria’s Law” after a near-fatal incident, drivers can face criminal charges if their load causes damage or injuries.

Property damage can bring misdemeanor-level penalties, while crashes causing serious injury or death can lead to gross misdemeanor charges, fines up to $5,000, and even jail time. On top of that, landfills and transfer stations often add their own fees for uncovered or unsecured loads, and drivers may still face civil lawsuits.

Washington State Fines If You’re Caught Without Insurance

That question popped up quickly in the comments: Do you just drive away and pay a fine? In Washington, driving without insurance can mean a citation, fines, and potential complications if you are involved in a crash. Usually, drivers are allowed to drive away from the scene, unless their vehicle is not legal or safe to operate. Then, the driver may not be allowed to continue driving until the issue is fixed.

It does not matter what you are hauling; securing your load and staying within height and weight limits is important for everyone's safety. Make sure you take a few extra minutes of preparation, because it can save you a heap of trouble down the road.

